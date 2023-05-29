Home » Tekken 8: Bryan Fury trailer leaks online ahead of time
Health

Tekken 8: Bryan Fury trailer leaks online ahead of time

by admin

Ahead of the official publication, a new trailer Of Tekken 8 it leaked online, unveiling Bryan Fury as another character expected within the roster of the new Bandai Namco fighting game.

The official trailer at this point should be out soon, but just in case you can see it in advance at this address. Bryan first appeared in Tekken 3 within the series, and then returned in subsequent chapters as well.

Once a detective for the police, the fighter in question was revived after death and transformed into some sort of cyborg who fights without brakes, driven by a violent and aggressive spirit, which is quite evident in his fighting style.

With his cybernetic grafts, he is able to deliver decidedly powerful and explosive blows, with a technique who favors devastating punches. At this point, all that remains is to wait for the arrival of the official trailer from Bandai Namco, which shouldn’t be too late since the video seems ready.

Recently, on Tekken 8 we saw a new gameplay trailer of Hwoarang, after that of Lili, both included in the roster of the new chapter of the series.

See also  AMD releases space amplification solution "FidelityFX Super Resolution" to provide global players with high-quality and high-resolution gaming experience

You may also like

Is diabetes reversible? What can be done to...

Should physical activity be reduced after a diagnosis...

Fluorescent water in the Grand Canal. In the...

Da Fazio is everything, applause and standing ovations...

Dysphagia is a much more widespread disorder than...

A houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore, three dead...

Bladder cancer: This is the first symptom that...

Spring kitchen at Pentecost from DAS! Cooking Studio...

Meloni makes Berlin happy: Ita sold off to...

Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy