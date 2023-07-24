Home » Telea Electronic Engineering Srl/Ministry of Health
Health

Telea Electronic Engineering Srl/Ministry of Health

by admin


Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.4228/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 917/2023 Telea Electronic Engineering Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces

Attachments:

Resources.telea.pdf (PDF 445.8 Kb)

execution of public proclamation ordinance Telea Electronic Engineering Srl_signed.pdf (PDF 143.6 Kb)

Reasons.Added.Veneto.TELEA_signed.pdf (PDF 511.0 Kb)

TELEA – 202304228_03.pdf (PDF 142.4 Kb)

See also  Covid stresses the heart and alters the beats, the study

You may also like

What to sow now in summer

Spain, Supreme Court seeks arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Boost Your Hair Health with These 3 Kitchen...

German Bundestag – AfD addresses the legal situation...

Advancing a Common Strategy in Respiratory Diseases: The...

Heat: boom in emergency room access, +30%

Drug killed 13-year-old: “Parents should tell children how...

Controversy Surrounds Construction of New “Munari” Gym in...

Deepfakes: When scammers use AI to do the...

A LAST GOODBYE TO GIANNI BONDINI, HISTORIC SIGNATURE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy