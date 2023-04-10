breaking latest news – Third day of maxi Chinese exercises off the coast of Taiwan. Great maneuvers in the South China Sea.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on the third day of war exercises by Beijing. “China‘s Eastern Theater Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan,” the ministry said, adding that as of 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, 11 ships and 59 jets, including fighters and jets, had been detected. bombers.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has announced that “simulated attacks near Taiwan by Chinese aircraft carrying live ammunition“.

Beijing says aircraft carrier Shandong has been mobilized. “Multiple batches of H-6K fighters with live ammunition carried out several waves of simulated attacks on important targets on the island of Taiwan,” the Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement, adding that Shandong also “has participated in today’s exercise”.

The US Navy has stated that its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius today crossed the waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a “freedom of navigation” operation.

An operation that “respected the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea,” the Navy added in a statement, adding that the vessel passed close to the Spratly Islands.

China has condemned the “illegal” intrusion of the U.S. warship in the waters it claims in the Sea. “The guided missile destroyer USS Milius has illegally entered waters adjacent to Meiji Reef in China‘s Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” a military spokesman said, adding the Beijing Air Force “surveyed the vessel “.

