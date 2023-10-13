Home » The Amazing Properties of Spirulina: A Superfood for a Healthy Body
The Amazing Properties of Spirulina: A Superfood for a Healthy Body

The Amazing Properties of Spirulina: A Superfood for a Healthy Body

This very simple food has many properties that are good for our body: here’s what it is exactly

Among the things that a human being must do to stay healthy, there is certainly that of eating well, in a balanced way. A good diet must be rich in all the nutrients the body needs to feel good.

Generally speaking, you should opt for a varied diet, in which there are lots of fruits and vegetables, which act as a support in the fight against diseases. A diet that works must include consumption of whole grains, legumes, drinking lots of water, limiting saturated fats, limited use of sugars, sweets, and carbonated drinks, as well as a reduction in salt.

Of course, it’s always a good thing not to drink alcohol in excess. Furthermore, it happens that to make a diet more complete, one opts for the use of food supplements. Specifically, these are products, not drugs, used to supplement an individual’s diet in the case of a nutrient deficiency or due to increased needs.

But in addition to food supplements, there is a food in nature, and more precisely from the sea, which possesses an important number of beneficial properties for the human organism. Here’s what it’s all about.

This food is rich in beneficial properties: what is it

Not everyone knows it, but this food is really very rich in substances beneficial to the human body. It’s about the spirulina, a blue algae whose length is approximately half a millimeter. Spirulina contains many proteins, essential amino acids, and lipids.

The fats present in spirulina belong to the mono- and polyunsaturated class, with a predominance of omega 6, and with high levels of gamma-linolenic acid. If you can balance your intake of these nutrients, you can obtain the improvement in cholesterol levels and triglycerides in the blood, the balance of blood pressure and strengthening the immune system.

Naturally, to balance omega 6 and 3 present in this food, it is important to seek the support of a nutritionist. Spirulina also contains lots of vitamins, including tocopherol, carotenoids, group A and B vitamins. Spirulina-based supplements also exist and are widely used, especially by those who play sports and by those who intend to quickly reach a healthy weight and want to find a natural alternative to multivitamin supplements.

