Home » The body found next to the dumpster belongs to a 16-year-old Roman girl [VIDEO]
Health

The body found next to the dumpster belongs to a 16-year-old Roman girl [VIDEO]

by admin

breaking latest news – Details are added to the terrible news story that happened in the afternoon when a woman’s body was found in a shopping trolley inside a black bag and positioned near a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, in Springvalley, north-western suburb of Rome. On the spot the policemen of the Flying Squad, the agents of the Primavalle police station and the Scientific Police for the reliefs.

According to what is learned, the police have blocked a man who would be suspected and whose whereabouts are still under investigation. Also according to what is learned, the boy is a minor and would be of foreign origins. It also became known who the victim was a 16-year-old Roman girl named Michelle Maria Causo.

To call 112 a citizen who would have seen a young man carry a trolley with dripping blood out of an apartment building. The girl may have been stabbed to death. The Flying Squad and the local police station are investigating the case.

The testimonials

“There were three patrols in front of the bakery. I didn’t believe it. I thought they had stopped to make sandwiches. Instead a lady came who was passing by and told us that they had found a dead girl with blood trails”. Thus a barmaid who works in a room near via Borgia, in Primavalle, where the 16-year-old’s body was found in a trolley.

“She was in my class, she was a quiet girl, maybe a little agitated, but like all of us. She was the classic girl from the suburbs”. These, however, are the words of one of the girl’s classmates. In fact, many of the girl’s school friends arrived on the spot, together with some of her parents. “We heard about the news but initially they didn’t know who she was. Then the terrible discovery”, recalls another lady, mother of a girl.

See also  Record weight loss in patients: the new anti-diabetes drug arrives in Puglia - FoggiaToday

Go to the article

You may also like

Steps forward to strengthen general practitioners – Healthcare

Alcohol Cessation Hypnosis | dr Elmar Basse |...

Birth control pill, the expert sheds light on...

“Found unconscious.” Tour postponed

President Joe Biden uses CPAP machine for sleep...

Statistics problems: “Heat as a cause of death...

Aerophobia, how to fight the fear of flying

Parkinson, are there any ways to slow the...

The BNL Italy Major Premier Padel 2023 presented...

Italy is out of the Under 21 European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy