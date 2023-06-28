The body found next to the dumpster belongs to a 16-year-old Roman girl [VIDEO]

breaking latest news – Details are added to the terrible news story that happened in the afternoon when a woman’s body was found in a shopping trolley inside a black bag and positioned near a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, in Springvalley, north-western suburb of Rome. On the spot the policemen of the Flying Squad, the agents of the Primavalle police station and the Scientific Police for the reliefs.

According to what is learned, the police have blocked a man who would be suspected and whose whereabouts are still under investigation. Also according to what is learned, the boy is a minor and would be of foreign origins. It also became known who the victim was a 16-year-old Roman girl named Michelle Maria Causo.

To call 112 a citizen who would have seen a young man carry a trolley with dripping blood out of an apartment building. The girl may have been stabbed to death. The Flying Squad and the local police station are investigating the case.

The testimonials

“There were three patrols in front of the bakery. I didn’t believe it. I thought they had stopped to make sandwiches. Instead a lady came who was passing by and told us that they had found a dead girl with blood trails”. Thus a barmaid who works in a room near via Borgia, in Primavalle, where the 16-year-old’s body was found in a trolley.

“She was in my class, she was a quiet girl, maybe a little agitated, but like all of us. She was the classic girl from the suburbs”. These, however, are the words of one of the girl’s classmates. In fact, many of the girl’s school friends arrived on the spot, together with some of her parents. “We heard about the news but initially they didn’t know who she was. Then the terrible discovery”, recalls another lady, mother of a girl.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

