Home » “The economic reason of solidarity” – a review in seven lines – health check
Health

“The economic reason of solidarity” – a review in seven lines – health check

by admin

Egoists are – presumably – quite successful economically. In social interaction, on the other hand, they are more likely to cultivate pathological relationships. And is it economically wise if everyone thinks only of themselves, because then, as the bon mot goes, everyone is thought of? Is it perhaps even best to organize all areas of life in this way? At the latest since Mandeville’s fable about the bee, thinking like this is no longer considered disreputable. Vice and greed have traditionally had a bad moral reputation, but Mandeville saw them as driving forces of economic activity. Immorality as the basis of progress – that was, so to speak, the economic version of the maxim attributed to Heraclitus that war is the father of all things.

In the 20th century, such views were ennobled with a number of Nobel prizes, from Hayek to Becker, that the many egoisms that are put into productive competition with each other via markets create the best order in society.

On the other hand, the voices that have at best regarded the individual utility maximizer homo oeconomicus as a “rational fool” (Amartya Sen) and the belief in the saving power of the markets as a mere myth, as a secularized religion, have never been silenced. Empirically it has been shown again and again that solidarity and cooperation are the more successful strategies in many cases.

Hartmut Reiners, economist and involved in health care reforms in Germany for many years, has now published a new book on this: “The Economic Reason of Solidarity”, published by ProMedia for 23 euros in the Makroskop edition. Here is another 7-line review – not counting the headline.

———————–

See also  chaos breaks out at the Sant'Andrea hospital. Beatings and insults to doctors and nurses

For further reading:

• Jonathan Aldred: The Corrupt Man. The ethical consequences of economic thinking. Stuttgart 2020.
• Franz Knieps, Hartmut Reiners: Health care reforms in Germany. History – intentions – lines of conflict. Berne 2015.
• Ulrich Thielemann: Competition as a concept of justice. criticism of neoliberalism. Marburg 2010.

You may also like

in the WEEK for the FIRST time with...

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy