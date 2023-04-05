Unique format in the media world. Michaela Huber, licensed psychologist, asks interesting people about what they have become.

Photo: SWR, Nachcafe, Bashi Bender

After long planning and with the support of ALL ABOUT Designs, Auditorium Netzwerk Verlag für Audio-Visuelle Medien owner Ulrich Bernd and Junfermann Verlag, the expert talk with Michaela Huber is about to start.

At the beginning of her career, the international psychotherapist and stress expert worked for many years as a science journalist at Psychology Today, together with Heiko Ernst and Ursula Nuber, in Heidelberg. Her interviews with Charlotte Wolff, Leo Kofler and Paul Watzlawick are still considered to be great moments in science journalism.

Huber, who together with Prof. Luise Reddemann and Dr. Arne Hofmann, who established modern trauma therapy in Germany, advises international politicians, media professionals, organizations, associations and people in medical, nursing and therapeutic professions.

Michaela Huber has been working as a psychological psychotherapist, supervisor, lecturer, trainer and author for 40 years.

The licensed psychotraumatologist is currently in Eastern and Southern Europe and is setting up stress and trauma institutes there. (Estonia, Portugal, Hungary, Andalusia, Mallorca) Michaela Huber received, among other things, the Federal Cross of Merit for the trauma help centers initiated in Germany and the associated networking of international experts.

With the expert talk, Michaela Huber is fulfilling a long-standing wish. To introduce people who have achieved and created something in life. Talking to them about how they became who they are today. What drove them and what role models they had. Which made her fail and start all over again. What motivated her to persevere until success set in and established itself.

Because what is missing for the young generation in a time like today, independent, educated role models who have gone their own way in a straight and honest way.

Michaela Huber was able to win over Inge Bell for the “opening talk”. The Slavist and Eastern European historian was a foreign reporter for ARD for many years, including in the trouble spots of (Southern) Eastern Europe. Management consultant, trainer for “media competence”, lecturer, film producer, systemic business coach with a focus on diversity, communication and conflict resolution, as well as mediator. Since 2017, Inge Bell has been deputy chairwoman of TERRE DES FEMMES eV, Germany’s largest women’s rights organization, and since 2021 also chairwoman of SOLWODI Bayern eV, Germany’s largest aid organization for victims of human trafficking and women in need. In 2007 she was awarded the title of “Woman of Europe” and in 2012 she was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit.”

The talk with Inge Bell and Michaela Huber is already available online.

Further interviews with journalist Milena Preradovic and professor Ulrike Guerot will be available shortly.

