The four municipal pharmacies were sold for 6.5 million euros. They collected about 120,000 euros a year: “The Municipality has collected in one go what it would have collected in 54 years”, are the words of the mayor Gianni Ferretti, satisfied with the operation. The pharmacies were acquired by the Iofarma group, a network that takes home the four municipalities of Rozzano in one fell swoop. The sale had been decided by Ama, the subsidiary of the Municipality, in 2021 while the contract was signed the other day. The network will start restructuring and upgrading the four Rozzano pharmacies which are housed in premises owned by the Municipality and will have to remain there by contract even if the possibility of commercial expansion and expansion is envisaged. Ama, which managed to get back on track after years of crisis, had been able to buy back most of the public buildings that Api (another subsidiary) had lost after the bankruptcy. “The Municipality has made an excellent deal”, explains Gianni Ferretti.

In the four now former municipal offices, a strengthening of the workforce is also planned: “In recent years the Ama has lost several pharmacists who have moved elsewhere”, clarifies Alamo in a note “we will reintegrate the ranks. It is true that it will not be easy because there is still a strong shortage of personnel, but we plan to partially solve it with transfers from the other pharmacies in the network. One figure, for example, will come from Carlazzo, where in addition to the pharmacy we also have a dispensary”. Lastly, branding is also on the horizon for the former municipal ones.

Massimiliano Saggese