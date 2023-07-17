The heat code in the emergency room and in the outpatient clinics is underway

Heat code in the Emergency Departments, activation of local clinics 7 days a week – 12am for accesses relating to the effects of heat, enhancement of the emergency medical service, reactivation of the Uscars (Special Units for Continuity of Care Regional) to promote home assistance and avoid inappropriate access to emergency departments. These are the recommendations of the Ministry of Health contained in the circular issued today to the Regions to deal with the heat emergency and prevent the effects of the heat waves that have been occurring in recent weeks.

Hot nightmare, the 10 rules for not succumbing to the heat by Donatella Zorzetto 12 July 2023

Specifically, the ministry explains in a note, to better deal with the effects of the heat on health, the Regions are invited to evaluate the preparation of organizational actions to strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health assistance, in particular for vulnerable subjects. Among these, the activation of the ‘heat code’ is strongly recommended, i.e. a preferential and differentiated care pathway in the Emergency Department.

Hot: watermelon, ice cream and baths. The decalogue for children’s summer July 17, 2023

The circular also indicates that the communication campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health ‘Let’s protect ourselves from the heat’ be widely disseminated for widespread information to citizens on the behaviors to adopt to face and defend themselves from the heat wave. It should be remembered that the hot bulletins activated from 15 May and which will continue until 15 September are published every day on the Ministry of Health portal.