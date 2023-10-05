The Impact of Work Stress and Little Reward on Heart Health

Working hard without adequate rewards can have detrimental effects on heart health, similar to the risks associated with obesity, according to a study highlighted by the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) at their recent national congress in Milan. The study, originally conducted by Laval University in Quebec and published in the journal ‘Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes’, followed nearly 6,500 white-collar workers over a span of 20 years. The results showed that men who reported work stress or an imbalance between effort and reward had a 49% increased risk of developing heart disease compared to those who did not report the same work conditions.

Giovanni Esposito, president of Gise, emphasized that while the negative impact of a stressful job and little reward on heart health has been known for some time, this study highlighted the significant impact of combining these two factors. Esposito called for proactive measures to address stressful workplace conditions and create healthier environments for the well-being of both employees and employers.

Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for approximately 17 million deaths worldwide each year, with Italy accounting for 35% of those deaths. Stress can damage the heart through the activation of blood pressure control and narrowing of blood vessels, as well as the release of inflammatory cells that lead to atherosclerotic inflammation and the development of plaques and thrombi. Prolonged periods of stress in combination with other risk factors pose the greatest threat to heart health.

Interestingly, the study found that the impact of work stress and reward imbalance on heart health seemed to affect men more significantly than women. However, Canadian researchers believe further investigation is necessary to understand the relationship between these factors and women’s heart health.

Esposito explained that the imbalance between effort and reward occurs when employees invest a considerable amount of effort into their work but receive insufficient or inequitable rewards in return, such as salaries, recognition, or job security. Given the amount of time people spend at work, understanding the connection between work stressors and cardiovascular health is crucial for public health and workforce well-being.

In conclusion, this study serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and addressing the impact of work-related stress on heart health. By prioritizing the well-being of employees and fostering healthier work environments, the risks associated with work stress and reward imbalance can be mitigated, ultimately benefiting both individuals and organizations.

