the last farewell words – Tell Her

Rocío Muñoz Morales’ father has died. The man had been ill for some time and in the last period the Spanish actress and dancer, linked for twelve years to her Italian colleague Raoul Bova, had shared several times with her followers images and news about the conditions of the parent, to whom he was very close.

The father of Rocío Muñoz Morales has died: the announcement

Rocio Munoz Morales announced the passing of his father Manuel Munoz Morales on Instagram, sharing a snap of her hand intertwining with the man’s. Image most likely taken in the hospital, where Mr. Morales had been hospitalized for weeks now and where he was trying to defeat the disease that marked his last days of life. “For ever in my heart dad. Descansa En Paz,” wrote the 35-year-old star. That is: “Forever in my heart, dad. Rest in peace”.

Rocío Muñoz Morales immediately received the condolences and support of many friends from the entertainment world: from Alberto Matano to Emma Marrone (who recently said goodbye to her adored father Rosario), via Luca Bianchini to Elisabetta Gregoraci. And then again: Francesca Barra, Cristina Marino (Luca Argentero’s wife), Tosca D’Aquino, Clizia Fornasier and Gloria Radulescu.

Words of encouragement also from ordinary people, followers who have gotten to know Rocío Muñoz Morales better through social media and television, where the former dance teacher of the Spanish version of Dancing with the Stars it is very present.

For months Mr. Manuel Muñoz Morales was struggling between life and death, as revealed in a touching message shared on Instagram by their daughter some time ago. “Dad, you have been, or rather we have been, for a month, because you are not alone, fighting for life, fighting with all your strength and ours. And I can only tell you, with immense sadness and pain in my heart, that you are a champion, a warrior, a fighter…”.

Rocio Munoz Morales has never disclosed publicly father’s illness, who lived in Spain. She, the actress and dancer, instead moved to Italy, to Rome, in 2011 after meeting her current partner Raoul Bova on the set of the film Immature-The journey. The couple has two daughters: Luna and Almawho are now eight and five years old respectively. Rocio and Bova are not yet married.

Marriage is in the future plans of Morales and her colleague even if Raoul has a divorce from Chiara Giordano behind him, with whom he had the eldest children Alessandro Leon and Francesco. Rocio, on the other hand, has never married despite her having lived in the past a toxic relationship that marked his private life.

“He has to ask me, I am a traditional woman and I await a request,” Rocío Muñoz Morales declared in an old interview. Then it was Raoul Bova himself, seventeen years older, who opened a window on the wedding: “Maybe I’ll surprise you when you least expect it. Io i believe in marriagebut above all in love… A union cemented by two daughters is profound, it means getting married in the heart”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

