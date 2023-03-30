The first nasal spray for migraine will arrive in the United States in July, following approval by the FDA. Zavegepantthis is the name of the molecule, is the only one calcitonin receptor antagonist in nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. The European Medicines Agency is still studying the dossier. The drug could arrive in our pharmacies from late autumn, early winter.

Anti-migraine nasal spray: Undesirable effects affecting the stomach and intestines are avoided

The results of the trials have shown that it is effective against pain symptoms as early as 15 minutes after taking it. Its advantage relates to side effects. Many patients using oral therapytherefore the tablets, complain of undesirable effects such as nausea, heartburn and intestinal problems. The nasal spray has none of these complications. The results were published in the scientific journal The Lancet Neurology.

Migraine is a disabling disease, too often underestimated

Migraine is a disease Nodisabling eurology. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 6 million Italians suffer from it. Most of them are women, up to 70% according to a study carried out by the Bocconi University of Milan, who also have more severe symptoms than men. The impact on quality of life is considerable, as it can strike several times in a month. The main symptom is obviously moderate to severe pain. Nearly half also complain of nausea and vomiting. Seven out of ten are annoyed by noise and light. Also according to the research of the Milanese university, each patient lost on average almost 4 days of work and about 6 days of private and social life.

Migraine nasal spray: what are its side effects?

Migraine sufferers are looking above all for a drug that can relieve their symptoms in the shortest possible time. From this point of view, the nasal spray can be particularly useful, because it is rapidly absorbed, without, as mentioned before, the side effects that affect the stomach and intestines. This way you can get back to your daily routine as quickly as possible.

Like all drugs, zavegepant also has side effects, although it has shown good tolerability in clinical studies. Side effects affecting 2% of study participants were dysgeusia e ageusiaThus, the most common adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients treated with zavegepant and at a frequency greater than placebo were dysgeusia and ageusia, taste impairment and taste loss, respectively. Among other effects too nose irritation.

