The new Cutimed Sorbion Border with all-in-one super absorber

The new generation of the self-adhesive Cutimed Sorbion Border with unique, strongly adhesive silicone border technology does not detach from the skin on its own, but can be gently removed again. The hygiene and health company Essity presented the innovative wound dressing that is particularly comfortable to wear at the 17th German Wound Congress (DEWU) in Bremen. Nursing staff save valuable time – and patients improve their quality of life significantly.

Exuding wounds can become a problem in everyday practice due to daily fluctuating amounts of exudate in connection with maceration – because this impedes wound healing. Superabsorbent wound dressings form the basis for effective wound treatment in the event of heavy exudation. However, they can be complicated and time-consuming to use due to the secondary fixation required. At the 17th German Wound Congress, Essity presented an innovative solution: The new Cutimed Sorbion Border is a combination of proven Cutimed Sorbion Superabsorber and innovative, strongly adhesive silicone border technology. The wound dressing is safe and easy to use – and therefore a reliable helper in everyday practice. It is ideal for moderately to excessively exuding wounds such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. Wound care professionals were able to see Cutimed Sorbion Border and the safe and easy application of the wound dressing for themselves at the booth.

Secure adhesion to the skin

The innovative silicone adhesive edge impresses with its strong adhesive force. Even with high humidity due to a large amount of exudate, it holds securely and reliably. The self-adhesive all-in-one super absorber can be placed exactly and repositioned at any time. Patients benefit from a pleasant feeling on the skin and less pain when changing dressings. Thanks to the proven Hydration Response Technology, the new Cutimed Sorbion Border can absorb more exudate than comparable superabsorbents – even under a compression bandage. Its unique material construction prevents absorbed exudate from flowing back into the wound. This reduces the risk of leakage or maceration.

Proven effectiveness

The Cutimed Sorbion technology enables the absorption of large amounts of exudate with a high retention capacity that exceeds the performance of many other suppliers. A laboratory test (1) came to clear results: the wound dressing has up to 48.6 percent higher absorption and up to 15 percent higher retention than other self-adhesive superabsorbents.

Cutimed Sorbion Border is available in four different sizes. The right product is therefore available for every individual need. Further information on the Cutimed Sorbion range and free product samples can be found at www.cutimed.de.

(1) Testing performed in 2021 by the independent Surgical Material Testing Laboratory (SMTL). The evaluations are based on DIN EN 13726-1:2002.

Cutimed was specifically developed for the wound management of complex, chronic wounds. With the Cutimed wound dressings, we provide medical professionals with innovative solutions for wound care – specially developed for all phases of wound healing. In close cooperation with users, we are constantly developing our portfolio in order to increase the success of therapy with our products, relieve users and maximize patient comfort. The Cutimed range includes our Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings, which fight infections in a particularly safe and efficient way – purely physically. Our super-absorbent wound dressings Cutimed Sorbion impress with very high exudate absorption and retention performance for very heavily to moderately heavily exuding wounds. Cutimed Siltec are our highly absorbent silicone foam dressings for the treatment of lightly to heavily exuding wounds.

