The new hybrid Fiat Panda can now be bought for almost 10 thousand euros between discounts and incentives

The best-selling car in Italy, Fiat Panda, debuted in 2011. Two powertrains are available: a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid powertrain with an output of 70PS and a 1.2-litre LPG engine with 69PS. The standard equipment is essential and does not include driving assistance systems, such as the automatic brake. However, many driver assistance systems will be introduced later this year, as they become mandatory by law from mid-2024.

The car offers a ample interior space and a versatile trunk thanks to its boxy bodywork. The split rear backrest is only available as standard for the Red and Garmin versions, while it is not available for the basic and Cross versions. In an urban environment, the handling of the car is appreciated, but the high center of gravity height and the soft suspension generate a noticeable body roll when cornering. Let’s see now:

Fiat Panda with a discount of almost 4,000 euros

More incentives to buy Fiat Panda

The basic variant of the Fiat Panda, the 1.0 Hybrid, has a price of 15,400 euros. Thanks to its CO2 emissions of between 61 and 120 g/km and a NOx quantity of less than 85.8 mg/km, it benefits from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that the scrapping of a car is also carried out. vehicle. Furthermore, the seller or dealer must apply a mandatory 12% discount on the list price (equal to 1,848 euros in this case). With these total discounts of 3,848 euros, the list price is reduced to around 11,500 euros.

As can be seen, theincentive from the Lombardy Region it is not based exclusively on CO2 emissions, but also takes into account NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions. In order to access these contributions, certain conditions must be met, including: deregistration of a car, by scrapping (for petrol vehicles up to and including Euro 2 or diesel up to and including Euro 5) or export abroad (only diesel Euro 5); there possibility of purchase without radiation with a reduced contribution only in the case of purchasing a zero-emission car; the application by the seller of a discount of at least 12% on the list price of the basic model, excluding any options, or of at least 2,000 euros.

In the specific case of purchasing afully electric or hydrogen-powered car without the deregistration of a polluting vehicle, the discount applied must be at least 1,000 euros); the ownership of the vehicle to be scrapped must be 12 months prior to the date of submission of the application; the obligation to maintain ownership of the vehicle purchased for at least 24 months following registration of the vehicle; the base price (excluding options) must not exceed 35,000 euros for emissions between 61 and 120 g/km of CO2, or 45,000 euros if below this threshold.

The government led by Meloni recently announced new national incentives for the automotive sector, and it could be possible that Dacia cars, including the Fiat Panda, could also benefit from these concessions.

From one discount purchase option to another, in the autonomous province of Trentothe purchase of category M1 electric vehicles by private citizens, with a list price lower than or equal to 50,000 euros, is encouraged only if the scrapping or replacement of polluting M1 vehicles with petrol or diesel engines is carried out at the same time up to the Euro 5 standard.

The contribution amounts to 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement. To obtain incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles in Trentino, the request must be submitted within 90 days of the electric vehicle registration date, using the dedicated IT platform.

The Piemonte region has set up a series of incentives for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the area, aimed at promoting the renewal of the car fleet with low environmental impact vehicles.

These incentives, for a total of almost 7 million euros, will be available until 30 April 2023, unless funds run out. The concession applies to company vehicles belonging to categories M1, M2, M3, N1, N2 and N3, with emissions not lower than the Euro 6d Temp class, purchased or leased, up to a maximum of 10 units per company, subject to demolition of an old vehicle. Vehicles of the fully electric, hydrogen, hybrid, exclusive LPG, petrol, methane or LPG bifuel system with a maximum power of 130 kW or 100 kW are permitted.

As evidence of the importance of following the evolution of promotions, i Aldi supermarkets in France have in the past offered a 50% discount on some cars as part of an ad hoc initiative. This offer allows you to purchase some of the best-selling models in Italy at an extremely advantageous price. And who knows, maybe it’s not there too new Fiat Panda.