The new mix electric and hybrid cars that offer the advantages of both types (from 18 thousand euros)

In the context of sustainable mobility, theelectric car it is often the first vehicle that comes to mind. And it is common to confuse the terms electric, hybrid and plug-in vehicles, using them interchangeably. Unlike hybrids, electric cars are powered by an electric motor, which converts the electrical energy stored in the lithium-ion battery into mechanical energy that can be used to propel the vehicle. Electricity is supplied to the engine via an inverter, while the battery can be recharged at the columns and has a range of around 400 kilometres, depending on the model.

Il hybrid vehicle working principle it is different from that of the electric car. In the case of a hybrid vehicle, the vehicle is equipped with two motors, one electric and one petrol, which work together synergistically. The electric motor is powered by the energy stored in the electric batteries and provides the thrust necessary for low-speed travel. When the vehicle reaches a high speed, the petrol engine takes over to allow for increased performance. The two motors then work together to propel the vehicle forward. Let’s explore in this article:

Cars with e-Power technology

Nissan Qashqai 1.5 e-Power It features a highly intuitive and easy-to-use driving interface, featuring ergonomic controls and a new highly intuitive selector for selecting forward or reverse gear. The driving position can be customized thanks to the many adjustment options available, but some drivers may experience a forward tilt of the steering wheel. Thanks to the hybrid technology used, the battery driving of the Nissan Qashqai 1.5 e-Power offers a high level of silence, comparable to that of an all-electric vehicle.

In case of low battery charge or request for more power, the 1.5-litre internal combustion engine comes into operation. Initially, the engine may feel a little rough and the engine ticking may be audible, but after a few feet, the noise noticeably decreases and you will not feel any jolts. Acceleration is smooth thanks to the absence of a gearbox.

The hybrid system of the Nissan Qashqai 1.5 e-Power, costing around 35,000 euros, is a technologically advanced and unique solution compared to those offered by other manufacturers. The propulsion of the wheels takes place exclusively through the 190 HP electric unit, while the heat engine has the function of powering a generator that recharges the batteries.

Car with E-Tech technology

The E-Tech hybrid technology developed by Renault represents an innovative and convenient system from an economic point of view. This hybridization system is based on an electrified gearbox which synchronizes the energy generated by the car’s main internal combustion engine and that recovered during braking and deceleration.

Il main heat engine it is able to supply considerable power for propulsion, while the second electric motor, smaller in size, is used to start the main thermal engine, similar to the starter-alternator of cars equipped with an advanced Start and Stop system.

The secondary electric motor is also able to collaborate with the main internal combustion engine to improve driving performance. The range of full hybrid E-Tech cars proposed by Renault includes the models Twingo (starting from around 18,000 euros), Clio (starting from around 20,000 euros), Capture (starting from around 28,000 euros), Arkana (starting from around 32,000 euros) e Austral (starting from around 38,000 euros).

Hyundai Ioniq with 3 different engines

Hyundai Ioniq represents the excellence of the Korean hybrid thanks to its award-winning ecological offensive. What makes it interesting is its availability in three different engines since its first marketing: the normal hybrid, the plug-in hybrid and the pure electric. Ioniq, being a classic blunt-tail sedan, is suitable for traditional families and becomes the de facto lead model for Hyundai’s eco-friendly range.

With the arrival of the second generation, Ioniq has undergone a makeover both in the aesthetic aspect and in the interior of the plug-in hybrid version. The front features new details for the bumper and grille, in addition to the light clusters now with LED technology both front and rear. However, no significant changes have been made from a technical point of view.

