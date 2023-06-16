Home » The ‘owls’ die a little earlier than the ‘larks’. But alcohol and smoking are to blame
The ‘owls’ die a little earlier than the ‘larks’. But alcohol and smoking are to blame

by admin
Owls die earlier (a little earlier huh) than larks but lost sleep isn’t to blame. But about alcohol and smoking. We’re not talking about birds (which don’t drink or smoke anyway) but about people. Indeed of chronotypes, in this case of opposite chronotypes, or of human typologies that have a polarized relationship of activity/rest time: night owls (the Owls in the widespread ornithological metaphor), or people active in the evening who prefer to go to bed late.

