We’ve already seen all kinds of 100th anniversary merchandise in Disneyland, but now some popular souvenir collectibles have gotten the platinum treatment!

Come along with us to find the new thermo tumbler, travel tumbler, souvenir mug, and more at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!

We spotted several new souvenir collectibles throughout Disneyland. First up, there’s the Poison Apple Mug, which we’ve seen before, but now there’s a 100th anniversary version with a purple and platinum color scheme.

The Disney100 Poison Apple Mug is available now for $18.75 at the following locations:

Casey Jr. Churro Cart

Mortimer’s Market

We also found the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper! This sipper shows Mickey dressed in his fancy 100th anniversary outfit.

You can get it for $32.49 at these locations:

Bengal Barbecue

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Restaurant

“it’s a small world” Pretzel Cart

Galactic Grill

Mint Julep Bar

Zocalo Ranch Restaurant

Red Rose Taverne

Refreshment Corner

Award Wieners

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Corn Dog Castle

Paradise Garden Grill

Hollywood Churro Cart

Smokejumpers Grill

You can also grab the Disney100 Travel Tumbler with Lanyard and the Disney100 Thermo Tumbler both for $13.49 each. We’ve got a list of all the new popcorn buckets and souvenirs you can grab in the parks, so you don’t miss out on any of them!

There’s a lot more to see and buy at Disneyland for the 100th anniversary, so make sure you stay tuned to AllEars for more updates on all the latest news!

How are you celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary? Let us know in the comments.