The right to the assault of dissent on TV. And now the Concertone is also at risk

The right to the assault of dissent on TV. And now the Concertone is also at risk

ROMA – Will we still see the concert on TV in a year? He made an eleven percent share, gluing almost two million viewers in front of the screens, but the right wing in power does not hide his impatience. “It was not a good page”, commented the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. There is always a Fedez which disturbs. This time they hadn’t counted on the physical Charles Rovelliwho brought up the Minister of Defense…

