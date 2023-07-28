The Role of Artificial Intelligence in First Aid Management: Simpler, Faster, and More Effective Interventions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Revolutionize First Aid Management, Study Finds

Can artificial intelligence (AI) simplify, expedite, and enhance first aid interventions? This question has been explored in two recent scientific articles published in Resuscitation and Jama Surgery. Italian researchers have envisioned a future where AI can assist healthcare professionals in emergencies, revolutionizing the management of patient care.

These articles also highlight the potential of AI in remote patient monitoring, a development that could bring healthcare accuracy and efficiency to new heights. This theme is particularly relevant today, as the global healthcare sector continues to grapple with the aftermath of the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent breakthrough, a major US tech company has introduced smartphones equipped with the ability to detect a road accident and automatically alert emergency services with the precise location. This innovative system relies on AI algorithms that analyze data gathered by integrated sensors on devices such as smartphones and wearables.

The data collected includes information on the impact’s G-force as detected by the accelerometer, sudden changes in vehicle orientation as detected by the gyroscope, speed and position calculated by GPS, loud noises characteristic of a traffic accident determined by the microphone, and variations in pressure within the passenger compartment caused by airbags as detected by the barometer.

Tommaso Scquizzato, a doctor and researcher at the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Research Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, explains the significance of this development: “Time is a crucial factor in the event of serious trauma, and this system can be of immense help in minimizing delays caused by late activation of emergency services or accidents in isolated locations. Additionally, if accessible and integrated with clinical data, this information could provide a more objective and precise estimate of accident severity and patient conditions. This would lead to improved patient care, resource management, and new research opportunities utilizing big data.”

The importance of training is another crucial aspect of improving emergency assistance. Cardiac arrest is a noteworthy example where raising awareness and enhancing citizens’ skills can have a significant impact. Federico Semeraro, an anesthesiologist and resuscitator at Ospedale Maggiore in Bologna and Chair-elect of the European Resuscitation Council, emphasizes the need to explore new technologies in training. He highlights the use of software that generates images based on textual descriptions, known as “prompt.” This software leverages generative AI, which interprets user commands and draws from a database of public images, taking into account user feedback.

Carlo Alberto Mazzoli, an anesthesiologist and resuscitator at Maggiore Hospital in Bologna, emphasizes the immense potential of generative AI technology in medical education. It could enable the creation of educational materials for both the general public and professionals, as well as simulation scenarios for active learning.

However, limitations exist due to restrictions imposed by software developers. They have implemented bans on specific words to prevent the production of violent or offensive content. To overcome these limitations, the authors propose creating dedicated accounts for certified professionals, allowing collaboration with the software and training it to produce more reliable responses.

In conclusion, the integration of AI in first aid management and medical education has the potential to revolutionize emergency healthcare. From improving response times to enhancing training methodologies, AI offers exciting opportunities to transform the way healthcare professionals handle emergencies and deliver optimal care.

