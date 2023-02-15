“The good news is that the The epidemiological situation of Covid in Europe is constantly improving. Overall the data show a sharp decline in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. And according to the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ed) these are at the lowest levels observed in the EU in the last 12 months “. So Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccination strategy, the Agency European Union for Medicines, during a press conference.

And while the situation continues to improve, he added, “the Covid-19 still represents a significant burden on the healthcare system across the European Union. In this context, the low consumption of booster doses among vulnerable groups such as people aged 60 and over is a public health concern. We encourage the elderly, pregnant people and immunocompromised patients who have not been revaccinated against Covid with a vaccine adapted to do so“.

A scenario was also proposed by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency EMA, who during the periodic briefing for the press confirms the possibility of adopting a ‘flu model’ for the anti-Covid vaccination: “We are discussing with international partners the criteria and process for an update of the Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccination campaigns could mainly take place once a year and at the beginning of winter”.