Home Health the situation in Europe is constantly improving
Health

the situation in Europe is constantly improving

by admin
the situation in Europe is constantly improving

“The good news is that the The epidemiological situation of Covid in Europe is constantly improving. Overall the data show a sharp decline in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. And according to the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ed) these are at the lowest levels observed in the EU in the last 12 months “. So Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccination strategy, the Agency European Union for Medicines, during a press conference.

And while the situation continues to improve, he added, “the Covid-19 still represents a significant burden on the healthcare system across the European Union. In this context, the low consumption of booster doses among vulnerable groups such as people aged 60 and over is a public health concern. We encourage the elderly, pregnant people and immunocompromised patients who have not been revaccinated against Covid with a vaccine adapted to do so“.

A scenario was also proposed by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency EMA, who during the periodic briefing for the press confirms the possibility of adopting a ‘flu model’ for the anti-Covid vaccination: “We are discussing with international partners the criteria and process for an update of the Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccination campaigns could mainly take place once a year and at the beginning of winter”.

See also  Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced - Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

You may also like

Bronchiolitis: this is the right therapy

In which cases is it better not to...

ADUC – Health – Article

High cholesterol, a false myth to dispel about...

«More prevention and elimination of waiting lists»

Mountain medicine, first courses for professionals in May...

one is saved with a gene cure, for...

Allergic dermatitis: causes and natural remedies

LIVE Juve-Nantes, Allegri: live press conference – Tuttosport

How to avoid butterflies in pasta? Here’s a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy