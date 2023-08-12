the THQ Nordic Showcase stage is all for him!

It had been in the air for some time now: only a few weeks ago we had the opportunity to review Gothic Remake thanks to the new details and the image on the sorcerer skeletons, with the guys from Alkimia Interactive which leveraged the expectations of the fans. The return to the kingdom of Myrtana was expected, and now it’s time for a new trailer.

In today’s evening, in fact, THQ Nordic showed a new trailer during the Showcase: “Welcome to the Old Field in the Valley of the Mines”, recites the description. “Stroll around the camp, meet the locals or visit the city. The Arena is said to be particularly beautiful in this period of the field.” The dream of the fans is becoming more and more concrete and Gothic Remake uscirà su PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S.

The guys from Alkimia Interactive and THQ Nordic embrace only the current-gen, with a product that visually and technically promises to sparkle. Will it really be like this? At the moment it is difficult to say, mainly because the exact release date of Gothic Remake is not known. Nonetheless, the wait remains skyrocketing even in the face of the recent announcement of the port of Gothic Classic on Nintendo Switch waiting for the Remake. While waiting to receive further news from THQ Nordic itself, we invite you to retrieve the trailer shown during the Showcase, attached to the news.

