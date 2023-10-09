The Vital Role of Magnesium and How to Incorporate It Into Your Daily Routine

Magnesium: An Essential Mineral for Vitality and Well-being

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a fundamental role in numerous bodily functions. Despite its importance, many people fail to get enough magnesium in their daily diet, leading to muscle and mental fatigue. Incorporating magnesium into your routine can help restore vitality and enhance overall well-being.

Magnesium, the eleventh most abundant element in the human body, is crucial for the functioning of all tissues and cells. It participates in crucial enzymatic reactions that influence vital processes like energy production, muscle contraction, and the absorption of other important minerals such as calcium, potassium, and zinc.

The role of magnesium in the body is extensive. Firstly, it contributes to bone health by fixing calcium in the bones, preventing osteoporosis, and hindering the formation of calcareous deposits and arthritis. Additionally, it aids in converting vitamin D into an active form that promotes bone health.

Magnesium also plays a significant role in reducing menstrual pain and mood changes associated with PMS. It can be beneficial during menopause to regulate hot flashes and mitigate anxiety and depressive disorders.

Furthermore, magnesium is essential for muscle function as it regulates muscle contraction processes, including the heart muscle. It facilitates communication between nerve and muscle cells, preventing cramps, contractures, and muscle fatigue.

Magnesium is often referred to as the “energizing mineral” because it participates in the active transport of ions across cell membranes, influencing the transmission of nerve impulses and promoting relaxation and energetic recharge. It also stimulates the receptors of a neurotransmitter that regulates brain activity, helping to maintain a good mood.

Thanks to its direct impact on the nervous system, magnesium is effective in counteracting anxiety and reducing stress. It is often used in therapies against depression and can be taken as a supplement during periods of severe stress or postpartum depression.

Another benefit of magnesium is improved digestion. It regulates digestion and intestinal function, combating both constipation and diarrhea. It can be beneficial for people suffering from colitis and intestinal inflammation.

The average daily requirement for magnesium, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), is 350 mg for men and 300 mg for women. However, certain circumstances like increased sweating, diarrhea, vomiting, kidney problems, and drug therapy may increase the requirement significantly. Older people may have a decreased ability to synthesize new proteins, increasing the risk of muscle fatigue and loss of muscle mass.

Magnesium deficiency can contribute to health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and migraines. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain magnesium through diet, water, and, if necessary, food supplements.

Some food sources rich in magnesium include legumes (borlotti beans, soya, azuki, lentils, chickpeas, broad beans, peas, and lupins), dried fruit (walnuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios), whole grains (wheat, rice, millet, and rye), green leafy vegetables (spinach, lettuce, rocket, green radicchio, chard, and artichokes), and other foods like bananas, avocado, cocoa, and various seeds (sunflower, flax, sesame, and pumpkin).

To ensure an adequate intake of magnesium, here are some magnesium-rich foods you can include in your diet:

1. Walnuts: A handful of walnuts contains about 20% of your daily magnesium requirement.

2. Banana: In addition to 32 mg of magnesium, bananas contain potassium, vitamin C, and fiber.

3. Beans: One cup of beans contains about 70 mg of magnesium, along with protein and fiber.

4. Wholemeal bread: Two slices of wholemeal bread provide approximately 46 mg of magnesium.

5. Brown rice: Half a cup of brown rice offers about 42 mg of magnesium.

6. Lentils: One cup of lentils contains about 72 mg of magnesium, along with protein and fiber.

7. Quinoa: A half cup of quinoa provides about 59 mg of magnesium and is a complete protein source.

8. Shredded Wheat: A cup of shredded wheat provides about 61 mg of magnesium and plenty of fiber.

9. Avocado: An avocado contains about one-sixth of your daily magnesium requirement and is rich in unsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

10. Pumpkin Seeds: Half a cup of pumpkin seeds covers your entire daily magnesium requirement and is a concentrated source of the mineral.

During the summer months, magnesium becomes even more crucial due to increased sweating caused by high temperatures. Sweating can lead to significant mineral loss, including magnesium, which must be replenished. Ensuring an adequate supply of magnesium through diet or supplements is essential to maintain high levels of energy and vitality during summer.

In conclusion, magnesium is a vital mineral for our well-being. By incorporating it into your daily routine and including magnesium-rich foods in your diet, you can improve bone health, relieve period pain, support your muscular system, combat fatigue and stress, improve digestion, and experience a host of other benefits. If you suspect a magnesium deficiency, it is advisable to consult a health professional who can recommend specific supplements.

