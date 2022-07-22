As part of San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon revealed that Wheel of Time will be returning for a third season. This comes after fans are still waiting for the show’s second season, which is currently in production.

“I’m excited that we’ll be producing the third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time. “Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so it’s an honor and an honor to be able to bring it to TV and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place. Something the former has been working on since first pitching the show.

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date/window for the show’s second or third season, but given that the first season launches on the streaming service on November 19, 2021, hopefully it won’t be too long before we see more The live-action fantasy series.

If you haven’t seen the first season of The Wheel of Time, check out the trailer below.