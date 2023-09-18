The XVI Conference of the Association of Aesthetic Medicine to Address Key Issues in the Industry

The XVI Conference of the Association of Aesthetic Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha is set to take place on October 19, 20, and 21 at the Albacete Conference Center. With the theme “Nothing more valuable than sharing knowledge,” the event is expected to draw over 200 aesthetic doctors from Castile-La Mancha and across Spain.

According to the organization, the conference will feature the Monographic Age Reporters Course: Neck, Neckline, and Hands. Attendees will discuss various topics, including the latest trends on safety in treatments, epigenetics, precision aesthetic medicine, botulinum toxin, implications on the immune system, technological advancements, filler materials, legal framework, and trichology.

However, one issue that is expected to be a focal point during the conference is the problem of professional intrusion in the field of aesthetic medicine. The Association of Aesthetic Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha (AMECLM) is calling on health authorities and medical institutions to take decisive action to combat the intrusion of non-medical groups, such as beauticians and hairdressers.

The AMECLM emphasizes the importance of proper training, experience, and medical diagnosis in ensuring the best results and minimizing potential harmful side effects of medical-aesthetic treatments. They highlight that aesthetic medicine not only aims to improve appearance but also focuses on disease prevention, overall well-being, and healthy aging.

Aesthetic medicine has experienced significant growth in recent years and has achieved a high level of scientific, technological, and human advancement. The XVI Conference serves as an opportunity for professionals in the field to come together, share knowledge, and address important issues within the industry.