These foods listed below can be eaten moderately even every day as they provide the necessary nutrients for well-being. The benefits of a healthy and balanced diet are so many that it almost seems obvious. Eating right can improve energy levels, help manage weight, and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Healthy foods are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients to keep the body in balance and health. The trick is to make sure you eat these nutritious foods at least five times a week, instead of relying on snacks like chocolate bars or chips to get you started for the day.

These breakfast foods provide essential micro and macro nutrients

Nuts are a super food and can be eaten every day in moderation. They are particularly rich in a number of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants such as vitamin E, manganese and zinc. Oats are a perfect breakfast food especially if we are trying to lose weight. It is rich in fiber and protein, B vitamins and minerals such as iron and manganese.

Dark chocolate, although somewhat contested, is actually rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of certain heart disease and type 2 diabetes. It also contains a small amount of caffeine that can increase energy levels and levels of serotonin, instilling a good mood right away.

Berries are a great food to eat every day, as they are low in calories but high in nutrients. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are particularly rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Lunch and dinner

Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, the essential nutrients for building and repairing muscle tissue and for fat metabolism. Plus, protein keeps you full for longer, so it’s a great choice if you’re trying to lose weight. They contain B vitamins, which help convert food into energy, and iron, which is important for the transport of oxygen in the body.

Some of the most nutritious foods you can eat are dark leafy vegetables. Examples include spinach, chard, kale and broccoli sprouts. A small serving (about 1 cup) of vegetables provides more than the daily requirement of vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium. Beans are another nutrient-rich and very low-calorie superfood, as they are high in fiber and a good source of protein, especially important for vegetarians and vegans.

Not only is tuna low in calories, it also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which research suggests can help prevent cardiovascular disease. Better to alternate the consumption of tuna with that of salmon, which is also rich in proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats, B vitamins and minerals such as selenium and zinc.