This is how healthy eating works at Oktoberfest

Beer, chicken, oxen shred rolls and numerous snack stands invite you to feast at the Oktoberfest. If you want to make your Oktoberfest visit healthier, you should follow these tips.

Since September 16th there has been a lively celebration on Munich’s Theresienwiese – the Oktoberfest is here! Numerous festival tents, beer gardens and hundreds of snack stands invite you to feast.

Beer, chicken and sweets are the order of the day – a real calorie trap. Anyone who wants to eat healthily at Oktoberfest faces a challenge. With these tips, your visit to the Oktoberfest will be lower in calories and healthier without sacrificing enjoyment.

Eat something before the Oktoberfest

Going to the Oktoberfest on an empty stomach is not a good idea.

Because if you drink a lot, you also have to eat a lot. And then you’re quickly tempted to make a detour to one of the numerous stands where crêpes or chocolate fruits tempt you after you’ve had your chicken or cheese spaetzle in the tent.

In order not to be driven by irrational hunger, it is advisable to eat a healthy meal before visiting the Oktoberfest that will keep you full for a long time – such as a hearty breakfast or lunch. Then the first measure doesn’t work too quickly.

Choose healthy alternatives at Oktoberfest

In addition to chicken, bratwurst and other hearty dishes, there are also numerous healthier alternatives at Oktoberfest. Most beer tents offer several vegan or vegetarian dishes. In addition, salad or sauerkraut is served as a side dish with many dishes – a good source of vitamins.

Vitamins can even be found on the meat-heavy snack board, for example in the form of radishes. Another healthy option is the traditional Steckerlfisch. In contrast to many other dishes, it is low in fat and still fills you up.

When it comes to desserts, a crepe with applesauce is a good alternative to one with chocolate; when it comes to chocolate fruits, you can also use dark chocolate instead of whole milk.

Share Oktoberfest food with friends

Most dishes at the Oktoberfest are high in calories. Often there are large portions that you can hardly manage on your own anyway. Therefore, sharing a dish with friends can be beneficial.

This way you don’t overeat too quickly, you consume fewer calories and you might even be hungry afterwards to try another dish together.

Save on beer

In addition to the food, a lot of calories are also consumed at the Oktoberfest through alcohol, and usually through beer. Unfortunately, the traditional drink has quite a few calories: a good 50 calories in just 100 milliliters. One measure has around 500 calories – quite a lot.

It can’t hurt to switch to water between the individual measures and thus reduce your consumption slightly. Radler is also a slightly lower-calorie alternative – it has around 100 calories less than a pint of beer. Some tents also offer sour shandy, i.e. with sparkling water instead of soda.

