This is the best no-bake strawberry cake!

Small, delicious and packed with vitamins and nutrients – we love fresh strawberries! And since the strawberry season has already begun, we went in search of delicious strawberry recipes! After all, we want to enjoy the time to the fullest, don’t we? If you also have fresh strawberries from the market, then you should definitely try our Eat-You-Dumb cake recipe today! Super creamy, irresistibly delicious and prepared without much effort – this no-bake strawberry cake is a real treat even after the first bite. So, what are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!
Eat-you-stupid cake without baking
Whether in a smoothie, in a salad or a creamy strawberry and mascarpone dessert for dessert – recipes with strawberries are now a dime a dozen and we all taste delicious. And what would our eat-you-silly recipe ideas be without a delicious dessert? So if you want to whip up something quick, you’ll love our eat-you-silly strawberry cake!
Ingredients
Boden:
- 150 Gramm Butterkekse
- 80 Gramm Butter
- 1 THE Kakaopulver
Filling:
- 500 grams of fresh strawberries
- 150 grams of sugar
- 100 grams of cream cheese
- 150 ml Sahne
- 200 grams of cottage cheese
- 6 sheets of gelatin
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- The juice and zest of 1 lemon
preparation
- Line a springform pan with a diameter of 24 cm with baking paper.
- Melt butter in the microwave for 30 seconds.
- Crumble the biscuits in a blender or with a rolling pin.
- Mix the butter, biscuits and cocoa powder in a bowl until you get a sticky mass.
- Pour the mixture into the springform pan, press evenly and place in the fridge.
- For the filling, soak gelatine in cold water according to package instructions.
- Finely puree 400 grams of strawberries with lemon juice and 50 grams of sugar in a blender.
- Mix the cream cheese, quark, vanilla extract and lemon zest in a bowl until smooth and add the strawberry mixture.
- Squeeze out the gelatine and dissolve in a small saucepan over low heat.
- Remove the pot from the heat and add 4-5 tablespoons of strawberry cream.
- Add to the remaining cream and mix well with the whisk.
- In a separate bowl, whip the cream and remaining sugar until stiff and fold into the strawberry cream.
- Pour the mixture over the base and chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours.
- Garnish the strawberry cake with the remaining berries and your eat-you-dumb cake is ready without baking!