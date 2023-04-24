This is the best no-bake strawberry cake!

Small, delicious and packed with vitamins and nutrients – we love fresh strawberries! And since the strawberry season has already begun, we went in search of delicious strawberry recipes! After all, we want to enjoy the time to the fullest, don’t we? If you also have fresh strawberries from the market, then you should definitely try our Eat-You-Dumb cake recipe today! Super creamy, irresistibly delicious and prepared without much effort – this no-bake strawberry cake is a real treat even after the first bite. So, what are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!

Eat-you-stupid cake without baking

Whether in a smoothie, in a salad or a creamy strawberry and mascarpone dessert for dessert – recipes with strawberries are now a dime a dozen and we all taste delicious. And what would our eat-you-silly recipe ideas be without a delicious dessert? So if you want to whip up something quick, you’ll love our eat-you-silly strawberry cake!

Ingredients

Boden:

150 Gramm Butterkekse

80 Gramm Butter

1 THE Kakaopulver

Filling:

500 grams of fresh strawberries

150 grams of sugar

100 grams of cream cheese

150 ml Sahne

200 grams of cottage cheese

6 sheets of gelatin

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

The juice and zest of 1 lemon

preparation