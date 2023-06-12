This is the perfect dish for a healthy diet and proper nutrition

Would you like to prepare a dish suitable for a healthy diet? Then you just have to try this original recipe.

There is a dish that is particularly suitable for those who want to keep one healthy diet. A real delicacy.

A balanced diet

Many people, as summer approaches, start trying to control what they eat for be in health during the holidays.

In reality, however, one should have abalanced nutrition which is not only good for the figure, but also for our body.

However, this is a delicate topic, which should not be underestimated and should be discussed with a professional in the sector as much as possible.

Indeed, nowadays, they exist different diets who advise us on one lifestyle rather than another.

In such a chaos, therefore, it is perfectly normal to make a little confusion. However, referring to credible sources, we would like to at least consider a few basic principles is crucial.

In this regard, i nutritionists we are keen to underline that a healthy diet must, by force of circumstances, include every macronutrient.

The latter, in a nutshell, are all those substances that help our body to have energy it’s at function correctly.

Thus, in particular, we refer to carbohydratesproteins and ai grassi. At this point, therefore, you should have understood that, even when following a weight loss diet, it is wrong to eliminate any representative of these sets.

Usually, in fact, we tend to repudiate carbohydrates which, however, are an important one energy reserve which should, however, be present.

Furthermore, i daily meals there must be five, that is, precisely, breakfast, the morning snack, lunch, the afternoon snack, and dinner.

So, in the next few lines, we would like to offer you a truly original dish and suitable for a healthy diet.

Muffins with vegetables, dish for a healthy diet

Vegetable Muffins Would you like to prepare a dish suitable for a healthy diet? Then you just have to try this original recipe. Equipment 2 bowls

grater

pictures per muffin Ingredients 2 zuchinis

1 sweet potato

sale

black pepper

3 spoons semolina

50 ml latte

dill

parsley

50 gr Parmesan Cheese

2 spoons olive oil

2 egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 Red pepper

2 spoons yogurt greco

6 olive

1 cucumber

garlic

70 gr rice flour Instructions First, grate two zucchini and place them in a large bowl. Season with salt, and mix.

Squeeze out the excess liquid from the zucchini and place them in another large bowl.

Next, grate a sweet potato and place it in the bowl with the zucchini. Add the semolina, the milk, chopped dill and parsley. Jumbled up.

Then add some grated hard cheese, such as, for example, Parmigiano Reggiano, salt, black pepper, olive oil.

Also put two eggs and the rice flour in the bowl, mix, and also add the yeast for desserts, a chopped red pepper. Jumbled up.

Pour this mixture into the muffin moulds. Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes.

Prepare the sauce with Greek yoghurt, chopped garlic and green olives and grated cucumber.

Your vegetable muffins are ready.

Drink to combine with vegetable muffins

I vegetable muffins they are definitely a healthy dish, characterized by foods that also help us stay fit.

In short, if at this moment, you want to make a balanced dietthis special second course is for you.

If, however, you want to combine it with an equally healthy drink, then choose a good orange juice.