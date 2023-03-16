A long snake through the streets of Milan. Thus the antagonistic realities of the Lombard metropolis paid homage to Davide Cesare (Dax), activist of the Orso social center killed on 16 March 2003 outside a pub at the hands of Federico, Mattia and Giorgio Morbi, brothers and fathers with far-right sympathies.

The demonstration began at the corner of via Brioschi and via Zamenhof, where Dax was killed. The antagonists then walked along Corso San Gottardo, Piazza 24 Maggio, Alzaia Naviglio Pavese and Via Gola. During the march – supervised by the police, carabinieri and financial police – there were no moments of particular tension. An international anti-fascist assembly is scheduled for Friday and another procession on Saturday, the one that most worries the police headquarters and the municipal administration.

The maxi procession scheduled for Saturday

At the police headquarters we are working to prepare the appropriate public order measures: there could be quite a few moments of tension on Saturday afternoon. A few thousand people are expected, also arriving from outside the region and from various European countries, from Greece to Spain, from Sweden to Portugal. The concentration should, barring surprises, be in the Loreto area in the early afternoon, and the ‘Anti-fascism is anti-capitalism’ procession should then move towards the northern outskirts of the city, in a more or less peaceful way depending on whether one of the two ‘souls’ prevails, that of the autonomous or that of the anarchists, with the latter being more determined in confronting the forces of order and in pursuing the issue on Alfredo Cospito (the FAI insurrectionist anarchist in prison who has been on hunger strike for almost 5 months) and the 41bis, and the former perhaps more intent on a symbolic gesture, perhaps the occupation of a new abandoned space.

Mayor Beppe Sala also said he was worried about Saturday’s appointment. “I still have to talk to the prefect, I have an appointment with him tomorrow morning (Thursday, ndr) to understand how the situation will be. Certainly the attention is always high”, said Sala, on the sidelines of the Assolombarda Awards event.







