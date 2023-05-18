Home » Thus the Maia mission will analyze the composition of the atmosphere to save our health
Health

Thus the Maia mission will analyze the composition of the atmosphere to save our health

by admin
Thus the Maia mission will analyze the composition of the atmosphere to save our health

Particulate matter, fine dust, Pm 10, Pm 2.5, sulphates, nitrates. These are some of the tiny particles, suspended in the air and almost invisible, which pollute cities and metropolises and which are now spread all over the planet. Their impact on human health is proving increasingly serious.

Millions of people died due to exposure to fine particles

The Global Burden of Disease – an international research program that brings together over 3600 scholars from 145 countries – estimates that, in 2019 alone, around 4 million people died due to exposure to fine particles.

See also  found murdered husband and wife

You may also like

“Surprised by the decision to hold the Springsteen...

Is eating cucumber bad for the liver? Here’s...

Cannes at the feet of archaeologist Harrison Ford...

Bad weather, because the alert is triggered even...

HuidaGene Therapeutics Announces Release of World’s First…

Mortal Kombat 1: the reinterpretation of a myth...

Walking is good for your health but be...

«The aggressor victim of bullying»- breaking latest news

Cannes Film Festival 2023, all the looks (and...

The first of its kind in the world:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy