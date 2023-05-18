Thus the Maia mission will analyze the composition of the atmosphere to save our health

Particulate matter, fine dust, Pm 10, Pm 2.5, sulphates, nitrates. These are some of the tiny particles, suspended in the air and almost invisible, which pollute cities and metropolises and which are now spread all over the planet. Their impact on human health is proving increasingly serious.

Millions of people died due to exposure to fine particles

The Global Burden of Disease – an international research program that brings together over 3600 scholars from 145 countries – estimates that, in 2019 alone, around 4 million people died due to exposure to fine particles.