For some time now, and increasingly insistently, there has been talk of the “tiktokenization” of the world. Even Facebook and Instagram now seem to be chasing the short video social platform model, which prefers to define itself as an entertainment platform.

The recent changes in the Facebook newsfeed seem to be going in that direction. And the world of music, but not only, is profoundly transforming as a function of TikTok. There are also smaller applications in the most disparate sectors that, by copying UI / UX and formats, try to charm the new generations, as in the case, for example, of Playhouse (real estate), Snack and Feels (dating), Supergreat (beauty) and many more.

TikTok’s revenues are soaring, and it is estimated that by 2023 they will be equal to those of YouTube. Users are also growing month after month both globally and in our country, where according to the latest Audiweb data, relating to May of this year, we are just under 16 million monthly users, with a growth of 76% compared to May 2021.

The SensorTower data now arrives to confirm, if necessary, how the social network in question is increasingly pervasive. In fact, in the second quarter of this year, TikTok has the second most engaged user base than its competitors, with 29% of its active Google Play installs worldwide opening the app every single day each month. Most importantly, globally, an average of 95 minutes a day was spent on TikTok in the last quarter. This was more than four times the average length spent on Snapchat (21 minutes), more than three times the time spent on Twitter (29 minutes), and nearly double the time spent on Facebook (49 minutes).

And again, TikTok has maintained its place as the world‘s highest-grossing non-gaming app on both the App Store and Google Play. In the first half of the year, consumers spent $ 1.7 billion on the app, up 85 percent from $ 920.7 million a year ago. TikTok has now achieved approximately $ 5.5 billion in total revenue. And it was the most downloaded app in the world in the first half of 2022.

All this despite, for about two years, India has banned TikTok, excluding it from a market of just under 1.4 billion people. Market in which it is trying to re-enter thanks to the ongoing ISO 27001 certification process.

In short, the “tiktokenization” of the world has served. And more and more companies, brands, organizations, organizations and sources of information are struggling to have their own space on the social platform whose algorithm never ceases to entertain and engage people.