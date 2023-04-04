Home Health To take sick leave, the worker’s “word of honour” is enough
Health

To take sick leave, the worker’s “word of honour” is enough

by admin
To take sick leave, the worker’s “word of honour” is enough

From Monday in Portugal, the worker’s word of honor is enough to call in sick at work. The self-certification for sick leave of up to three days has come into force, with which the government of the socialist Antonio Costa aims to ease the pressure on the national health service. The medical certificate will no longer be required, which will instead be necessary in the event of a prolonged illness. To avoid abuses, the permit “on parole” can only be used twice a year. It will be communicated by telephone or via the online platform to the national health system. And, as was the case before, the first three days of illness will not be paid either by the employer or by the social security. In announcing the measure, the Minister of Health, Manuel Pizarro, anticipated the creation of a “national register” of short-term illness absences, updated daily, to check for any excesses. The ministry estimates them at 700,000 a year and has decided to resort to self-certification to free the consultations from this workload, already burdened by the lack of doctors and the interventions postponed due to the pandemic.

See also  Here's why tangerines make you fat: "unbelievable"

You may also like

German Liver Foundation on World Health Day: “Health...

Tosoh Bioscience Srl / Ministry of Health

Little Rosa (9) from Essen is going to...

The deadline of the call for the renewal...

Ultra rare disease discovered in children, until now...

More artificial insemination: WHO calls for more action...

The doctor’s mistake will no longer be a...

EVEN DOGS SUFFER FROM ALZHEIMER, MOTORCYCLE HELPS SLOW...

ADUC – Health – News – EUROPE –...

Ultra-rare disease discovered mistaken for severe allergy –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy