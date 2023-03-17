Did you know that the Italian school is the one in Europe that gives its students the most homework? An overload of work that ‘forces’ boys and girls to ask for help from the internet, which can do everything except teach safe notions. The disproportion between school commitment and social life is to the detriment of sporting and cultural activities, also generating poor learning.

Cognitive overload

Psychology teaches that expecting every day from a student the summary of 7 pages of literature, the solution of 16 problems, an essay of Art, the critical commentary on Mozart’s Requiem Mass and 15 slides on French culture, produces a real “cognitive overload”.