Home Health Too much homework doesn’t make learning easier
Health

Too much homework doesn’t make learning easier

by admin

Did you know that the Italian school is the one in Europe that gives its students the most homework? An overload of work that ‘forces’ boys and girls to ask for help from the internet, which can do everything except teach safe notions. The disproportion between school commitment and social life is to the detriment of sporting and cultural activities, also generating poor learning.

Cognitive overload

Psychology teaches that expecting every day from a student the summary of 7 pages of literature, the solution of 16 problems, an essay of Art, the critical commentary on Mozart’s Requiem Mass and 15 slides on French culture, produces a real “cognitive overload”.

See also  The bar of the Bonci Theater reopens, refreshment for spectators and a "gym" to introduce the most vulnerable to the world of work

You may also like

Medical masks – what does FFP1 to FFP3...

Why drink lemon water in the morning? Here...

Justin Bieber has shingles in his ear: “Unusual...

Sleep medicine, the commitment of the regional health...

Second report on the experience with preimplantation genetic...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g...

Candida auris: what we know about the pathogenic...

Medicine chest: funds for the emergency cabinet |...

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 6

Immunotherapy by Frankfurt researchers against prostate cancer successful

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy