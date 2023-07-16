Torre del Greco, a building collapses: 5 injured

A three-story building collapsed in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples. Five injured: three hit by the rubble, two other people, however, an adult and a child, were hit while walking on Corso Umberto I at the time of the collapse. A 19-year-old girl was extracted from the rubble, who is now hospitalized with a confidential prognosis but who is still out of danger. The Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor’s Office has now opened an investigation to understand the causes of the accident. Prime Minister Meloni, on Twitter: “I thank the rescuers who are working on the spot in these hours and I address a thought of closeness to the people involved and their families”.

The collapse at Torre del Greco

The collapsed building is located in a side street of Corso Umberto I, in the heart of the Vesuvian town. According to the first findings, five families lived inside. Both the firefighters and the carabinieri immediately intervened on the spot. Traffic was blocked in a large perimeter around the collapse area as the debris formed a tall column. People from nearby buildings took to the streets.

The neighbors: “That building had problems”

“Here the buildings are very old, but the one in particular had problems, it was known,” said the residents of the historic center of Torre del Greco. A woman who lives in vico Pizzo, a few tens of meters from the site of the collapse, said that lesions and other signs of danger were visible on the facade of the collapsed building.

We are investigating to find out what happened

In the meantime, the mayor and the councilor for social policies, Maria Teresa Sorrentino, are working to give temporary accommodation to the displaced persons, at least forty people in all, according to the first data available to the institution. Others would have found an independent location. The carabinieri are investigating the case, having already heard some witnesses and in particular the property manager. The age of the building is under accusation, while a file for static instability caused by water infiltration in 2013 also emerged from the archives.

prepared a report by the municipal technicians, noting leaks from the intermediate floor located on the second level of the building. If there is a connection with today’s failure, only the investigation opened by the prosecutor will be able to say.