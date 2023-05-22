Home » Tragedy in the night, Veronica Amistadi (41 years old) throws herself from the Mostizzolo bridge with her 4-year-old son
Tragedy in the night, Veronica Amistadi (41 years old) throws herself from the Mostizzolo bridge with her 4-year-old son

The lifeless bodies of 41-year-old Veronica Amistadi and her 4-year-old son were found last night in the stream below the Mostizzolo bridge, in Val di Non. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cles are investigating the tragedy, but at the moment it would be an extreme gesture that leaves the community of Nonesa dismayed, that of the Giudicarie (where the woman was originally from) and Trento, where she lived. Amistadi, born in 1981, was originally from Sella Giudicarie, and was the eldest of 4 brothers.

The alarm went off around at 1.15 tonight, when a passerby noticed a running car parked along the bridge. Immediately on the spot the carabinieri, the firefighters of Cis and Taio, with colleagues from Malè to support the helicopter, which intervened to illuminate the area during the search and recovery operations for the bodies. The carabinieri of Cles are now trying to rebuild the reasons that may have moved the woman to kill herself and her child, an investigation that is a dutiful act towards the victims of the tragedy.

The first to express their condolences was Franco Bazzoli, mayor of Sella Giudicariewhich speaks of “a tragedy without explanation». The mayor, who knew the woman, says: «she was a girl who lacked for nothing, I knew her very well. Hers is a gesture that I can’t explain. I saw her here last Sunday with her baby and when the carabinieri called me this morning telling me the name I didn’t think it could be her, I completely ruled it out.’

Just last week, the University of Trento had launched a project dedicated to prevention of suicides, “Let’s stay together”, aimed at the Val di Sole community, part of a wider initiative on the phenomenon.

We remind all readers that the tools exist to act in time. You can always call 112 for emergencies. Then there are dedicated numbers such as 114 which works both from the telephone and from Whatsapp chats (there is also the website www.114.it). Finally, the Telephone Amico line of Trento is always open in case of loneliness and discomfort: it can be contacted by calling 02 23272327 ((also via the website www.telefonoamico.it) and the Invito alla Vita project can be contacted by toll-free number 800 061 650.

