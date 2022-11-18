In anticipation of the end of year celebrations, and of some concessions that we will also give ourselves at the table, it is a good thing to be ready with the fitness. In fact, arriving at Christmas with your ideal weight will not only allow us to experience moments with the family without feelings of guilt but will also allow us to quickly dispose of the extra pounds that we may accumulate. To help us there is obviously a correct food style in the weeks preceding the big tables (and potential related binges) but also a regular physical exercise.

In this regard, the advice of personal trainers is to combine anaerobic activity and aerobic activity for a total of 30 minutes of training. In this way, the experts point out, weight loss can even be tripled by increasing the calories burned thanks to high-intensity exercises and ‘fat burners’. These are to be performed according to a rhythm precise, that is 30 seconds in tension and 30 seconds of relaxation, five times per exercise. All, as we said, followed by 15 minutes of aerobic training.

The anaerobic sequence opens with i burpees, which involve the whole body working from head to toe. We start from the standing position, with the legs aligned at the hips; then, we leap so as to position ourselves on the ground as if we were doing a push-up. At this point, he is back on his feet again. The second step involves, however, the so-called split jumps, or a variant of the lunges in which, during the jump, the support foot is changed, thus returning to the ground with the opposite leg. This movement trains the glutes, quads and thighs while burning a lot of calories.

The third set of anaerobic exercises allows you to tone the overall muscles while also improving posture and balance. To run the mountain climber position yourself with your arms resting on the ground and bring one knee forward so that it is about halfway up your torso. Then, alternate sides, repeating for thirty seconds. Once the sequence is completed, it’s time to dedicate yourself to thecardio activity (e.g. jogging, treadmill, swimming) for the last 15 minutes of your workout.