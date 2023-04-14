10
- Ukraine, China: peace talks are the only way | Gb: in Bakhmut the Ukrainians forced to withdraw TGCOM
- Ukraine-Russia war April 14 live news | Chinese Defense Minister to Russia from April 16 to 19. British defence: «Ukrainian troops forced into forced withdrawal by Bakhmut» Corriere della Sera
- Ukraine latest news. Berlin: China asks Russia to stop the war The sun 24 hours
- War in Ukraine, live news: “Kiev army withdraws from Bakhmut. lack of supplies” NATIONAL NEWSPAPER
- News of the war in Ukraine on April 13th Corriere della Sera
- See full coverage on Google News