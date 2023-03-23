Ansa The Italian cuisine is the official candidacy of the Italian government which Unesco World Heritage Site for 2023. The executive has decided, on a proposal from the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida and Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, to offer our cuisine in the representative list of intangible cultural heritage. The National Commission approved unanimously.

The dossier will now be sent by the Foreign Ministry to Unesco and the evaluation process will begin. The decision is expected in 2025. Italian cuisine is defined as a

set of social practices, rituals and gestures based on the many local knowledge that, without hierarchies, identify and connote it.

The dossier was written by the Luiss professor,

Pier Luigi Petrillowhich in the past had already managed the UNESCO nominations of many elements such as the Mediterranean Diet and the

pizza makers Neapolitans.

