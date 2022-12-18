UnipolSai acquires i Santagostino Medical Centers and is strengthened in the health sector. As anticipated by Mf-Milano Finanza, the company has acquired from the L-GAM investment fund the entire share capital of Società e Salute Spa, a company operating in the private healthcare sector with the commercial brand “Centro Medico Santagostino”.

An important piece of the welfare ecosystem

The operation is part of the Beyond Insurance Enrichment strategy of the industrial plan 2022-2024 of the Unipol group (“Opening New Ways”) and constitutes an important piece of the welfare ecosystem, concerning the development and direct management of a network of polyclinics.

Santagostino Medical Centers, 34 offices and 1,300 doctors

Santagostino Medical Centers, with its 34 offices, is in fact one of the main operators in Lombardy, particularly in the Milan area, makes use of the collaboration of around 1,300 doctors, with an offer model, states the group’s note, “aimed at guaranteeing a quality patient experience at accessible conditions and with reduced waiting times, also thanks to technological innovation which is one of the distinctive factors of the company”. Vitale acted as advisor to the investment fund L-GAM and New Deal Advisors, with a team led by partner Guido Pelissero, supported him, dealing with the Financial Vendor Due Diligence.

Unipol is the leader in collective health policies with Unisalute

Unipol is already the leader in group health policies with Unisalute and aims to optimize the quality of the services offered by creating synergies and at the same time keeping margins within the group. For this reason, as Mf-Milano Finanza reported last October 7, it has already opened five polyclinics in Bologna and others are being launched in Milan, Turin and Genoa with an overall plan that envisages directly owning facilities in about 12- 15 cities to reach a total of 70-100 by 2024, with the end of the industrial plan.

UnipolSai and Unipol shares down on Piazza Affari

In Piazza Affari, with the market under pressure (Ftse Mib index -0.59%) the Unipol share fell by 1.19% to €4.49 and UnipolSai by 1.129% to €2.29.

