Universidad del Desarrollo Welcomes New Directors of Medicine and Civil Engineering in Mining

Title: New Directors of Medicine and Civil Engineering in Mining Take Office at Universidad del Desarrollo

Date: [Insert Date]

Mariana Jadue Zelada has recently assumed the position of Director of the Medicine course at Universidad del Desarrollo, replacing Marcela Castillo, the current dean of the Faculty of German Clinical Medicine. Mariana, a Surgeon from the university, holds a Diploma in Medical Education from the Catholic University of Chile and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Medical Education and Health Sciences. Previously, from 2014 to last year, she coordinated the Integrated Medical Surgical I and served as a professor at the Faculty.

In her new role, Mariana is committed to supporting and accompanying the current curriculum during the implementation of the new mesh, ensuring the highest level of quality and accreditation for the academic program. Her aim is to provide reassurance to students, parents, and teachers by demonstrating the excellence of the program.

On July 1, Yesenia Marulanda Cardona assumed the position of Director of Civil Engineering in Mining. Yesenia, who previously served as the Academic Coordinator of the course, is a Topographic Engineer from the Francisco José de Caldas District University in Colombia. She also holds a PhD in Mining Engineering and a Master’s in Mining from the University of Chile.

Joining UDD in 2019 as a researcher at the Faculty of Engineering, Yesenia currently teaches classes in the Diploma in Mining Tunneling program and is responsible for teaching Rock Mechanics and Underground Mining in the Civil Engineering in Mining course. As the new Director, Yesenia intends to promote increased female participation not only in the course but also in the mining industry. She aims to elevate the position of Civil Engineering in Mining to one of the top ranked programs in the country and plans to stay at the forefront of new mining trends.

The appointment of these new directors marks an important transition for the university’s Medicine and Civil Engineering in Mining departments. Mariana Jadue Zelada and Yesenia Marulanda Cardona bring with them their expertise, vision, and commitment to delivering excellence in education and advancing their respective fields at Universidad del Desarrollo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

