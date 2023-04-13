news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 12 – ‘Green gymnastics’ improves memory, concentration, and gives a tangible sense of well-being at a neurological level while increasing blood flow to the brain: this is what emerges from a US study on the effects of physical exercise done outdoors instead of indoors, whether it’s at home or a gym. The first to study the effects of outdoor physical activity for a very short time: in this case only 15 minutes. According to the survey published in ‘Scientific Reports’ the same ‘short but fast walk’ done indoors or outdoors produces different effects: the research was conducted at the University of Toronto in Canada on 30 college students who alternate days they had to walk briefly but intensely – 15 minutes – inside the university or in the campus gardens. The researchers led by neuro-scientist Katherine Boere subjected the students to brain magnetic resonance analysis, electroencephalogram as well as memory, concentration and cognitive tests. Executive functions, cognitive abilities and processing speed were markedly higher on days when the volunteers took the walks outside. (HANDLE)