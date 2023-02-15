Stop supplying Viagra at the Russia : American biopharmaceutical company Viatris, a subsidiary of Pfizer , which notified the Moscow authorities of the decision. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation assured that the domestic market currently has enough analogues of the “blue pill” for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

following theRussian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Novartis, AbbVie and Sanofi have announced the suspension of investments in Russia, while maintaining supplies of drugs. However, several have stopped supplying some products, for example AbbVie has stopped supplying the

Botox for aesthetic medicine and now Pfizer Viagra.