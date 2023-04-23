Home » VIDEO: Maleficent Dragon Catches Fire During Disney’s ‘Fantasmic!’ Show
by admin
Disney parks may feel like this perfect little bubble where nothing can go wrong, but sometimes that is not the case.

100th Anniversary Sleeping Beauty Castle

Popular rides break down frequently, fire alarms go off, and power outages happen — as much as you may not want to believe it, real-world things happen all of the time at Disney. Over in Disneyland on the night of April 22nd, 2023, something went very wrong during a Fantasmic! performance.

Last night during the second show of Fantasmic! at Disneyland, the Maleficent dragon caught fire

According to Scott Gustin, it happened when Mickey shoots sparks at the dragon — here’s a look at the moment the fire started.

The Anaheim Fire Department responded quickly to the scene. Disney also made a statement that said “Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

No injuries have been reported among Cast Members or visitors and we’ll keep you updated when Disney determines the reason for this incident. Stay tuned to AllEars for more Disney news.

Fire Reported Near Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Emergency Vehicles Respond

