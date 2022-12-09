An ancient and precious archaeological find emerges from the ground of Villa Gordiani: during the preparatory excavations for the construction of a new fitness area on the side facing via Venezia Giulia, the workers brought to light a capital in good condition of just under two thousand years , which according to experts dates back to the imperial age, between the 1st century AD and the 3rd century AD.

The discovery took place on the morning of December 6, precisely during the archaeological investigations established by the Special Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Rome – the one that reports directly to the Ministry of Culture – and by the Capitoline Superintendency in light of the nature of the site: Villa Gordiani it falls within an archaeological area, and any kind of excavation must first be agreed and preceded by in-depth investigations.

“When we presented the project for the construction of a new play area and a new fitness area at Villa Gordiani, we had to deal with the Superintendence – confirmed to RomaToday Edoardo Annucci, Town Hall V councilor for green areas – We had to carry out archaeological investigations both on the via Venezia Giulia is on the side of via Olevano Romano del Parco, where a new play area is planned. Just on the first day, a few meters underground, a wall was first found, which turned out to be the perimeter of a Roman tomb, and a capital next to it. The Special Superintendency immediately intervened, and the carabinieri were also warned for the protection of the heritage”.

The capital, once extracted from the ground and cleaned, was transferred inside the mausoleum of Villa Gordiani: “Our idea, if it will be possible – concludes Annucci – is to find a place near the find to enhance both the artifact and the territory . We are still discussing it, we will see what solution will be possible to adopt. In the meantime, investigations continue in both areas.