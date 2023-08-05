Home » Virginia Raggi’s father died
Health

Virginia Raggi’s father died

by admin

Mourning in the five-star house: Lorenzo Raggi, father of the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, has passed away.

The condolence messages of the M5s

“We express deep condolences and gather around Virginia Raggi for the sad passing of her father Lorenzo. We are close to you in this moment of great pain” were the first to comment on the councilors elected on the Capitoline Hill Linda Meleo, Antonio De Santis, Paolo Ferrara and Daniele Diaco, in a note also signed by the municipal spokesmen of the M5s and the civic list Raggi di the entire city.

After Rome, the condolences of activists and those elected in the rest of the country also arrived at the address of the first town. The entire community of the 5 Star Movement of Emilia-Romagna – commented the regional coordinators Gabriele Lanzi and Marco Croatti – clings to the pain that has hit Virginia Raggi in these hours, for the disappearance of her father. All our condolences and the most sincere affection of our community go to her and her family ”.

From the Lazio region, the council group addressed a note to the former first citizen of Rome: “We are close to Virginia Raggi for the loss of her father. Our deepest condolences to her and her family at this sad time.”

The condolences of Piantedosi

Other messages of condolences have arrived outside the Five Star Movement. Among these also the former prefect of Rome and current interior minister Matteo Piantedosi “My heartfelt condolences to Virginia Raggi and to the whole family – wrote the former number one of Palazzo Valentini – for the loss of her father”.

See also  The new gym at the former Cavallerizza Ducale ready for the start of the next school year

You may also like

what are the warning signs?

the results of a famous study

Revolutionizing Your Lifestyle: Unlocking Effective Weight Loss Without...

Essential Nutrients for Seniors: Foods to Stay Fit...

Football: Buffon head of the blue delegation –...

Spain closes beaches because of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in...

The Rise of “Vitamin Drip”: Exploring the Trend...

New Peugeot 208 2023 officially presented the compact...

Boil compote with different fruits + recipe

Italy, OFFICIAL: Buffon is the new head of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy