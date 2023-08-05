Virginia Raggi’s father died

Mourning in the five-star house: Lorenzo Raggi, father of the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, has passed away.

The condolence messages of the M5s

“We express deep condolences and gather around Virginia Raggi for the sad passing of her father Lorenzo. We are close to you in this moment of great pain” were the first to comment on the councilors elected on the Capitoline Hill Linda Meleo, Antonio De Santis, Paolo Ferrara and Daniele Diaco, in a note also signed by the municipal spokesmen of the M5s and the civic list Raggi di the entire city.

After Rome, the condolences of activists and those elected in the rest of the country also arrived at the address of the first town. The entire community of the 5 Star Movement of Emilia-Romagna – commented the regional coordinators Gabriele Lanzi and Marco Croatti – clings to the pain that has hit Virginia Raggi in these hours, for the disappearance of her father. All our condolences and the most sincere affection of our community go to her and her family ”.

From the Lazio region, the council group addressed a note to the former first citizen of Rome: “We are close to Virginia Raggi for the loss of her father. Our deepest condolences to her and her family at this sad time.”

The condolences of Piantedosi

Other messages of condolences have arrived outside the Five Star Movement. Among these also the former prefect of Rome and current interior minister Matteo Piantedosi “My heartfelt condolences to Virginia Raggi and to the whole family – wrote the former number one of Palazzo Valentini – for the loss of her father”.

