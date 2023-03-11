Viromed GmbH

The northern German company Viromed Medical GmbH takes over 100 percent of Viromed Plasma GmbH and its stake in Munich-based Terraplasma Medical GmbH.

With the resolution of the supervisory board of Viromed Medical AG on March 8th, 2023, the management of Viromed Medical GmbH was commissioned to carry out the takeover of Viromed Plasma GmbH from Perbamed Invest GmbH by Viromed Medical GmbH. Perbamed Invest GmbH has also already approved the sale. The takeover will be made using funds from Viromed Medical GmbH. As a result, terraplasma medical GmbH becomes part of Viromed Medical GmbH, which can thus strengthen its market position in the field of cold plasma technology and, in addition to the previous distribution rights for wound treatment in the DACH region, now also has direct access to the underlying IP, patents and technologies as well as the worldwide marketing in all indication areas of terraplasma medical GmbH.

The use of the new cold plasma technology will revolutionize and replace conventional treatment methods in medical technology. This applies, among other things, to postoperative wound healing disorders, chronic wounds and dermatological skin diseases.

In 2022, Viromed Medical GmbH commissioned KPMG with extensive reports on the intrinsic value of terraplasma medical GmbH in the areas of clinical indications such as wound treatment and dermatological skin diseases as well as aesthetics. Based on extensive market analyzes and established economic models such as the discounted cash flow method (DCF), a company value of at least EUR 1,025 billion was determined in a base case scenario.

Terraplasma Medical has already concluded several international guarantee purchase agreements and can now significantly expand the existing sales network. The company expects sales of over EUR 20 million in 2024 and sales in the three-digit million range in 2025 through contracts already concluded with well-known companies.

