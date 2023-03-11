Home Health Viromed Medical GmbH acquires a majority stake in cold plasma companies
Health

Viromed Medical GmbH acquires a majority stake in cold plasma companies

by admin
Viromed Medical GmbH acquires a majority stake in cold plasma companies

Viromed GmbH

Hamburg (ots)

The northern German company Viromed Medical GmbH takes over 100 percent of Viromed Plasma GmbH and its stake in Munich-based Terraplasma Medical GmbH.

With the resolution of the supervisory board of Viromed Medical AG on March 8th, 2023, the management of Viromed Medical GmbH was commissioned to carry out the takeover of Viromed Plasma GmbH from Perbamed Invest GmbH by Viromed Medical GmbH. Perbamed Invest GmbH has also already approved the sale. The takeover will be made using funds from Viromed Medical GmbH. As a result, terraplasma medical GmbH becomes part of Viromed Medical GmbH, which can thus strengthen its market position in the field of cold plasma technology and, in addition to the previous distribution rights for wound treatment in the DACH region, now also has direct access to the underlying IP, patents and technologies as well as the worldwide marketing in all indication areas of terraplasma medical GmbH.

The use of the new cold plasma technology will revolutionize and replace conventional treatment methods in medical technology. This applies, among other things, to postoperative wound healing disorders, chronic wounds and dermatological skin diseases.

In 2022, Viromed Medical GmbH commissioned KPMG with extensive reports on the intrinsic value of terraplasma medical GmbH in the areas of clinical indications such as wound treatment and dermatological skin diseases as well as aesthetics. Based on extensive market analyzes and established economic models such as the discounted cash flow method (DCF), a company value of at least EUR 1,025 billion was determined in a base case scenario.

See also  Influence. From WHO the recommendations for the composition of the vaccine for the 2023-2024 season

Terraplasma Medical has already concluded several international guarantee purchase agreements and can now significantly expand the existing sales network. The company expects sales of over EUR 20 million in 2024 and sales in the three-digit million range in 2025 through contracts already concluded with well-known companies.

Press contact:

Christopher Schostek
Viromed Medical GmbH
Flensburger Strasse 18
25421 Pinnenberg
Tel: 04101-809960
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.viromed-medical.de

Original content from: Viromed GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Plant liverworts in the garden: Magnificent heralds of...

meeting annuale dell’American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

Covid: millions of mice in New York positive,...

Between prejudices and high costs, PrEP is still...

Lauterbach: “We need a rethink in the hospital...

Cutro, today the demonstration after the shipwreck of...

Packaging trouble: Gelositin nasal care | Stiftung Warentest

War Ukraine Russia, news. Wagner: Russians almost a...

Shortage of the anti-diabetic drug: the AIFA alarm

Unholy promises and the law on medicinal products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy