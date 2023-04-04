From the cosmetics to associate it with in your skincare routine, to the right way to preserve it, here’s everything you need to know about the use of vitamin C in cosmetics

If vitamin C at the table is one of the most loved (and prescribed) by doctors, especially in winter, because it helps to stimulate and activate the immune system, in skincare it is one of the most recommended active ingredients by dermatologists, especially in spring. Rich in antioxidants, the pure vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, removes free radicals, strengthening and illuminating the skin, an action that is particularly useful in the change of seasons. On the occasion of Gio …