Bathmats are more exposed to moisture and dirt than any other floor covering in the home. While this is often overlooked, they should be cleaned regularly to eliminate bacteria and soap scum and prevent mold. However, how you wash your bath mat depends on what kind you have. Here are the best methods to take care of them!

Washing the Bath Mat – How often should you do it

Whether you use a large decorative bath rug or a simple cotton bath mat, you should clean it regularly. The frequency depends on how many people use the bathroom and how careful they are with the mat. But remember that the humidity and heat in bathrooms create the perfect environment for mold and bacteria.

If the mat is not hung out to dry between uses and remains damp most of the time, it should be washed at least weekly. If you let them dry completely after your daily shower, you can usually wash them every other week.

Check these points before washing

Shake out the bath mat: Before doing anything else, take the bath rug outside and shake it well. This will get rid of any contaminants such as lint, hair and sand that are caught in the fibres. Dirt belongs outside, not in the filter of your washing machine.

Examine the back: If you are going to wash a rubber bathmat, turn it over and give it a quick check. If the rubber or plastic is cracked, peeling, or missing parts, it’s time to replace the carpet. A new bath mat is much cheaper than repairing the washing machine.

Before washing bath mat – Read the labels: Take a moment to read the label. It contains valuable information about the contents of the fabric and instructions for cleaning.

treatment of stains: If you see a specific stain on the bath rug, treat it with some of your regular laundry detergent or a stain remover. Apply the product with your fingers and leave it on the bath mat for about 10 minutes before putting it in the washing machine.

Washing the bath mat – this is how it works in the washing machine

Load the washing machine: Bathmats should be washed with similar fabrics and colors. Loads of towels work best, as bath rugs produce lint that you don’t want on your clothes.

Tipp: Do not overload the washing machine. Remember that bathmats can get heavy in the wash, so don’t wash more than two at a time. Choose warm or hot water (40 degrees gentle cycle) and wash with your regular detergent. Avoid vinegar, which can damage some mats.

Reduce the spin speed: If your bath mat has a non-slip backing, reduce the spin speed. This prevents cracks and reduces wear.

Shake and dry: When you remove the mat from the washing machine, shake it well to remove wrinkles and creases. Hang the mat on a clothesline or let it air dry. If there are still creases after drying, there is no need to take out the iron. Just lay the rug on the floor. The humidity and warmth in the bathroom will relax the fibers and remove the wrinkles.

Tipp: Cotton, Ceylon and Polyester mats can usually be tumble dried on a low setting. However, this does not apply to rubber backed mats – they should never be put in the dryer.

How to get by without a washing machine

If you don’t have a washing machine or your bath mat needs to be hand washed, here’s how to do it. Shake the mat to remove any dirt.

Then fill a tub or sink with cold water and add about a teaspoon of laundry detergent. Let the mat soak for about 15 minutes, then pour off the soapy water and rinse the mat well with clean water. Squeeze out the excess water and then hang the bath mat to dry.

Notice: Use this method even if the bath mat is too big for the washing machine.

