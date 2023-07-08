Weight Loss Diet Health » Do Apps Help You Lose Weight? When is “the” anti-obesity coaching available?

Posted on July 8, 2023 by KPBaumgardt

Rather by chance, I recently came across an article on the tiresome topic of “obesity”, which in a certain respect points to possible progress:

“Possible progress” and “real progress are not the same, however: the article in the Pharmazeutische Zeitung dates from the end of March 2022, and the discussion about obesity has nevertheless fallen into a persistent lull.

How unnoticed have the technical possibilities evolved, and pure “food tracking apps” or paper-based nutrition logs are somehow the “dust of yesterday”.

However, the “apps on prescription” do not start without prerequisites either:

“If the motivation to lose weight is there, apps can support weight loss – for obesity there are even two options on prescription.”

However, one could point out right at the outset that weight loss, even with the use of apps for support, will still need psychotherapeutic support, especially when an eating disorder is involved.

It is fundamentally correct that a long-term change in diet, exercise and behavioral habits should be sought instead of a short-term diet.

The demand for new ways of thinking can also be just as correct: Eating (meat) is often simply overrated…

The broad bean got its name because it’s something sucks good. Forbidding or mandating their consumption is to restrict freedom. 😉

Two digital health applications (DiGA) called “Clean up” and “Oviva Direct for obesity” have been tested by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and classified as prescribable.

These apps offer personalized treatment approaches and support.

Zanadio works with training programs and artificial intelligencewhile Oviva adopts a multimodal approach and personal nutritionist involves.

The goal of “long-term weight loss in order to achieve a lasting change in lifestyle” takes time and, in some cases, long-term care:

However, such a statement is at best “only” based on empirical knowledge, is not considered to be scientifically proven and is not at all of interest in health policy, or at best very little.

Other apps such as “Noom”, “My Food Doctor”, “Hirschhausen Diet” and others are on the market or smartphone, and they should all present their proof of effectiveness if they are already presented in digital form anyway.

A more detailed analysis would be required for the functions and approaches of these apps as well as the associated prices and usage times – but as with any “product test”, the consideration is limited to the “given” instead of focusing on what is possible and better.

The role of mutual support and common goals of like-minded people could still be worked out: But these are forms of social interaction that have not really been researched, promoted and developed so far.

The same applies to coaching, which is sometimes more or less integrated into the apps. The trust that needs to be raised here is hard to believe, and it is hard to believe that a sustainable relationship can be built up with “Coching via App”. Coaching can mean positively:

Self-Acceptance and Self-Esteem: A coach can help build self-esteem and self-acceptance. This includes working on positive self-images, accepting one’s own body, and acknowledging one’s worth regardless of height or weight.

Objective and motivation: A coach can help set realistic goals related to health and well-being and support the coachee in motivating and achieving those goals. This may include developing healthier lifestyle habits, practicing a balanced diet and promoting an active lifestyle.

Dealing with fat shaming: A coach can help develop strategies to deal with fat shaming and discrimination. This may include coping with dealing with negative comments or prejudice, building self-esteem, and developing healthy coping mechanisms.

Change in thinking and behavior: Coaching can help identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors related to body image and weight. A coach can help encourage positive and constructive thinking, identify patterns of self-sabotage, and develop alternative behaviors.

Everyday support: A coach can serve as a support system by accompanying the coachee through challenges in everyday life. This may include dealing with emotional eating habits, developing stress management techniques, or incorporating exercise into everyday life.

The coach is not a medical or psychological professional, but when working with obesity they can always work with other professionals, such as a nutritionist or therapist, to ensure full support.

In addition, an enlightened civil society will also get involved in practical work against isolation and for meaningful cooperation and life.

Regarding the “everywhere” quoted importance of a long-term change in lifestyle in order to achieve sustainable weight loss, I can only spontaneously say:

You’ll be surprised when you “put butter on the fish”!

Filed under: General

