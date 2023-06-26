What is a swastika doing in the Amazon rainforest? We tell you about it in the fourth episode of “LENTI”, the GreenMe Podcast

The fourth episode of the GreenMe LENTI Podcast is dedicated to an expedition that a zoologist made in the 1930s using funds from the Nazi regime, to travel through the Brazilian Amazon. That expedition inspired a film and a book, but also left – in the jungle – a huge cross with a swastika

“The forest has a stubborn and tireless patience, just like life – wrote Jack London. To compete with it you are bound to lose. Here perhaps you can have the upper hand in the short term, but in the long run you will begin to feel his breath on you, closer and closer, until it covers every inch of your skin”.

In the Brazilian Amazon jungleon the border with French Guiana, there is a three meters high cross and an inscription in German: a name and a date. It’s a swastika.

In fact, in the 1930s a German expedition advanced into the Amazon on behalf of the Ahnenerbethe research company ofancestral heritageto find the traces of an ancient elite formed from a very pure lineage of an ancient people “destined to rule” the world.

In short, the aim was to go look elsewhere for the origins of the Aryan people, through amulets, legendary places, anatomical data of people, all of which demonstrated the proportions and importance of the Nordic race. But all this net, obviously, of the real and main objective: that of inserting the geographical, archaeological and ethnological expeditions desired by the Reich in a precise geopolitical design.

What will happen then?

